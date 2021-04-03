Neural Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $81,704.97 and $2,525.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

