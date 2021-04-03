Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Tops $232,989.15

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Neutron has a market cap of $232,989.15 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

