Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

NWL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

