Newscrypto Achieves Market Cap of $102.25 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Newscrypto has a market cap of $102.25 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.