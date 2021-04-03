NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,184.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.00942666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00387021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001445 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

