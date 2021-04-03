NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $7.35 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $323,965.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,927,651,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,418,918 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.