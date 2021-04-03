Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Nexus has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $110.76 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,173,955 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

