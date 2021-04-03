NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $484,492.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, NFT has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $484,492.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

NFT Token Trading

