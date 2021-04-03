NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Hits $398,471.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $398,471.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

