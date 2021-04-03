NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $494,229.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $494,229.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $109.88 or 0.00190717 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00310830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00767407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

