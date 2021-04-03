NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $1,972.77 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,972.77 or 0.03353226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $35,829.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 522 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

