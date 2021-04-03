Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415,329 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nielsen worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

