Nimiq Market Cap Tops $91.18 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $91.18 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,243,918,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,582,421,895 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

