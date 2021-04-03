Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $88.80 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,303.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.77 or 0.03512238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00344509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.00950610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00436679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00386793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00308232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,246,478,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,978,723 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.