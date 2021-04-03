NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Tops $16.35 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $106,051.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,548.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.27 or 0.03530317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00354233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.12 or 0.00962437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.00 or 0.00438297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00378685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00024780 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,986,052 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

