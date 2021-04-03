Noir (NOR) Trading 12% Higher This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Noir has a total market cap of $746,164.74 and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026800 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,484,245 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

