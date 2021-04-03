Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Cap of $9.93 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $9,908.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noku

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

