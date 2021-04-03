Noku (NOKU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,061.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $4,061.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.