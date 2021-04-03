noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Cap Tops $28,129.59

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One noob.finance token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $28,129.59 and approximately $1,033.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

