Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.