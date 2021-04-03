Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.