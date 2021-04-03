Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 820,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.