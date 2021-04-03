Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,744 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.