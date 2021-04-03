Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

