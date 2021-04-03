Northern Trust Corp Buys 73,275 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Korea Electric Power worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

