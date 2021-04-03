Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.57% of Ready Capital worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after buying an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

RC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

