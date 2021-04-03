Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.36% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

