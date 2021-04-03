Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.89% of Aegion worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEGN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.