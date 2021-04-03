Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Marten Transport worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 294.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

