Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Seres Therapeutics worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB opened at $20.45 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

