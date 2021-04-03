Northern Trust Corp Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of FARO Technologies worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

