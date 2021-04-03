Northern Trust Corp Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

AEM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

