Northern Trust Corp Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.40% of Vivint Smart Home worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

