Northern Trust Corp Has $16.85 Million Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

