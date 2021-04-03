Northern Trust Corp Has $17.03 Million Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of GSX Techedu worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.12.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

