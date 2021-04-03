Northern Trust Corp Has $17.06 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Vir Biotechnology worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

