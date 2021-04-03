Northern Trust Corp Has $17.21 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Delek US worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $23.37 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.