Northern Trust Corp Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Northwest Natural worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

