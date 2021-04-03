Northern Trust Corp Has $17.40 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.88% of Kforce worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.29 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

