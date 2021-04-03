Northern Trust Corp Has $17.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

