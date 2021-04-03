Northern Trust Corp Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of GrowGeneration worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.20 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

