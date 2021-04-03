Northern Trust Corp Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Archrock worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.