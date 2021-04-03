Northern Trust Corp Invests $16.76 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TVTX opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

