Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Cytokinetics worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,759 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

