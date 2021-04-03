Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of REGENXBIO worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $796,685.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $3,559,331. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

