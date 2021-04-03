Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Frontline worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

