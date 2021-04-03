Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,928 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Avangrid worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 120.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

