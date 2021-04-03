Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Nokia worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

