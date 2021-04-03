Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,148 shares of company stock worth $7,093,835. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

