Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Calavo Growers worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $77.24 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.